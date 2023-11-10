2-year-old injured after being shot by another child in Whitehaven, police say

Advertise with Us
By Joel Griffin Moore and Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a toddler injured on Thursday.

Around 1:05 p.m., officers responded to a home on Belle Haven Street in the Whitehaven area.

When police arrived, they found a two-year-old who had been shot.

The little boy was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since been upgraded to non-critical condition.

Police say the toddler was shot by another child, a relative of his, in the home.

Police could not clarify whether or not the alleged shooter was a sibling or not.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are also unknown at this time.

Action News 5 will keep you updated as we learn more.

