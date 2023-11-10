Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

2 teens steal multiple cars, flee the scene, police say

2 teens charged with stealing multiple cars, police say
2 teens charged with stealing multiple cars, police say(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged two teens who they say stole multiple cars.

From November 5 to November 8, officers received several reports of stolen vehicles, all well over $10,000.

According to police, they conducted a search for the missing vehicles in the area of Colonial Road.

Police ran the tags of a vehicle spotted in the parking lot of the Target store on Colonial Road.

When officers discovered that the vehicle was stolen, they attempted a traffic stop.

The vehicle sped off at a high speed, leading to a police pursuit.

After leading the police on a car chase, the suspects abandoned the stolen vehicle and fled the scene.

The two teens, Mario Pree and Demario Wilson, were identified as the suspects that fled from the police.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered that Wilson and Pree were responsible for stealing the cars that were reported stolen in the month of November.

Wilson and Pree were taken into police custody and are currently facing charges for theft of property and evading arrest.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
Human Trafficking
TBI partners with MPD to bring stop to Human Trafficking
A mother in Virginia says her daughter was shot and killed just two days before her 18th...
Daughter shot, killed in parking garage just days before her 18th birthday, mother says
Grass fire at TN Safari Park
Fire breaks out at TN Safari Park

Latest News

Memphis police
1 injured in Meadowlake shooting
An unloaded gun was found at Maury City Elementary School, according to the Crockett County...
Gun found at Crockett County Elementary School
Toddler shot in Whitehaven by another child
Toddler shot in Whitehaven by another child
Light rain and drizzle continues to slowly move South behind the front as we head into the...
Maggye's Friday Afternoon Full Forecast