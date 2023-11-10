2 teens steal multiple cars, flee the scene, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged two teens who they say stole multiple cars.

From November 5 to November 8, officers received several reports of stolen vehicles, all well over $10,000.

According to police, they conducted a search for the missing vehicles in the area of Colonial Road.

Police ran the tags of a vehicle spotted in the parking lot of the Target store on Colonial Road.

When officers discovered that the vehicle was stolen, they attempted a traffic stop.

The vehicle sped off at a high speed, leading to a police pursuit.

After leading the police on a car chase, the suspects abandoned the stolen vehicle and fled the scene.

The two teens, Mario Pree and Demario Wilson, were identified as the suspects that fled from the police.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered that Wilson and Pree were responsible for stealing the cars that were reported stolen in the month of November.

Wilson and Pree were taken into police custody and are currently facing charges for theft of property and evading arrest.

