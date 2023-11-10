Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
2 dogs die in Collierville house fire

By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A fire in Collierville killed two dogs and injured one.

Collierville Fire Department responded to a fire in the Ashton Woods subdivision Thursday around 2 p.m.

Firefighters say heavy smoke and fire were coming from the residence.

Fire crews went to work quickly to extinguish the fire, containing the fire spread to the kitchen and dining room.

One dog was located during the initial fire attack, and two additional dogs were found during the search afterward.

Unfortunately, two of the dogs succumbed to their injuries.

A 6-year-old Rottweiler named Dixie was treated on scene by Collierville Fire crews, and caring neighbors nearby took her to the vet for further care.

Dixie is doing well and on the way to recovery.

There were no injuries to the homeowner or firefighters.

