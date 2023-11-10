Advertise with Us
13 children rescued from possible human trafficking situations in Shelby County

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over a dozen children are safe after being rescued during a multi-agency human trafficking operation here in Memphis called Operation “Not for Sale.”

In a two-day effort, 13 missing children from Shelby County—as young as two months to 17 years of age—were rescued from possible human trafficking situations.

Restore Corps, an organization fighting to end exploitation was part of the six teams that assisted law enforcement searches in 56 areas of Memphis to find minors who were considered high-risk.

“High-risk behaviors are being missing or on the run for more than a month. Like their parents or foster parents, nobody has seen them. You know, kids that are increasingly truant,” said Coasy Hale, COO of Restore Corps

Hale said out of the 13 children, most of them were female victims. Restore said it has dealt with about 130 minor referrals for human trafficking so far for the year, with predators seeking out the most vulnerable.

“Where there’s a lot of poverty, there may be a lot of crime, [or] there may be low education attainment, traffickers are going [to be involved] because they know that individuals in those communities need things for survival,” said Hale.

If you or someone you know who is a victim of sex trafficking or believe that sex trafficking is occurring in your area, call the Restore Corps hotline at 901-409-6586

