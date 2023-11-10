Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
1 injured in Meadowlake shooting

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting at the 2800 block of Meadowlake Dr E this morning.

Police say that the victim was not at the location but they responded to a call 15 minutes later at the 600 block of Lucy Avenue where the victim was found.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Officers say that the victim and suspect know each other.

MPD says that no one is in custody.

