1 injured in Meadowlake shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting at the 2800 block of Meadowlake Dr E this morning.

Police say that the victim was not at the location but they responded to a call 15 minutes later at the 600 block of Lucy Avenue where the victim was found.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Officers say that the victim and suspect know each other.

MPD says that no one is in custody.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.