Your First Alert to another day of record heat, but change is on the way

By Ron Childers
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another record high was recorded in Memphis today as the temperature topped out at 84 degrees, but a cold front will soon move in bringing much cooler temperatures along with clouds and some much needed rain.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain along with a Northeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH and temperatures falling from the upper 60s in the morning to upper 50s by the afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain along with a Northeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 40s to near 50.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers mainly before noon along with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows near 50. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

