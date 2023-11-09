Woman shot, critically injured at Raleigh apartments
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:35 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was shot at Keystone Landing Apartments in Raleigh on Wednesday.
Memphis police responded to the scene on Ridgestone Drive at 8:37 p.m.
The victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Police say the shooter took off in a vehicle with an unknown description, except that it had a gray rear bumper.
Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
