Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Woman shot, critically injured at Raleigh apartments

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was shot at Keystone Landing Apartments in Raleigh on Wednesday.

Memphis police responded to the scene on Ridgestone Drive at 8:37 p.m.

The victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the shooter took off in a vehicle with an unknown description, except that it had a gray rear bumper.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
LIVE RESULTS: See all winners of Decision 2023
Scott McCreary, 30
Motorcyclist hit, killed after driver runs red light; suspect charged
Police chase ends in fiery crash on railroad tracks; carjacking suspect detained
Police chase ends in fiery crash on railroad tracks; carjacking suspect detained
Man seriously injured in shooting at Northeast Memphis townhomes

Latest News

Sheriff Bonner discusses security at 201 Poplar
Shelby County Clerk's Office Poplar Plaza location closes early
Actor Terrence Howard on returning to Memphis, his new film, and much more!
Actor Terrence Howard speaks on Memphis ties, film career, and more
Veteran actor Terrence Howard speaks on returning to Memphis, his film career, and more!
Actor Terrence Howard speaks on returning to Memphis, his new film , and more!