US Army Corps leaders discuss 2nd straight year of low Miss. River levels

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi River levels remain unusually low Wednesday night.

The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers discussed Wednesday afternoon how this is the second straight year of low water levels on the Mighty Mississippi. Since June, the Army Corp has invested over $30 million in dredging efforts.

While it is challenging, Army Corps leaders say efforts like dredging, dike construction, and bank grading, are helping to make the river more navigable.

“We don’t see a recovery of the river to get back to normal levels for at least the next few weeks,” said Colonel Brian D. Sawser, commander of the Memphis District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “But we continue to work with numerous partners to look at the forecasting models out there, but we think we will continue to be challenged as we move into the winter season.”

District leaders for Army Corps Memphis say they anticipate another several months of low river levels.

