Tuohy family paid Michael Oher $138K over 16 years for ‘The Blind Side,’ documents show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Newly-released court documents from the Tuohy family show the family paid Michael Oher a total of $183,311 in proceeds from The Blind Side.

The 10 payments, shown in a sworn document from the Shelby County Probate Court on November 8, date back to 2007 and go up to 2023.

“After a 10% commission was paid, one-third of his sum was given to Michael Oher by Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy. Checks for 2021 and 2022 have not cleared the Tuohy family’s bank accounts,” the documents state.

The story of Oher and the Tuohys was made famous by the 2009 film The Blind Side, which portrays Oher’s journey growing up in Memphis, being raised by the Tuohys and starring as an offensive lineman for Ole Miss before making his way to the NFL.

In September, a judge said she is ending the conservatorship between Oher and the Tuohys following Oher’s petition in August.

Oher alleges the Tuohys failed “to meet their required duties to provide regular accountings or to act in the best interest of their ward, Michael J. Oher, and for applicable damages and other relief.”

Oher says the Tuohys have falsely claimed Oher as their adopted son in the years since to their benefit.

Oher claims he learned in February 2023 that the conservatorship did not qualify him as a member of the Tuohy family.

A day later, the son of Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy, Sean Tuohy Jr., called Oher’s claims against them “Ludicrous” and a publicity stunt― in which they claim he tried to “shake them down” for $15 million dollars or he’d plant a negative story about them.

