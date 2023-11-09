Thieves take car from woman killed in house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Tuesday night, police reported that a Chrysler 300 was stolen from the garage of a deadly house fire.

The victim’s son advised police that his mother passed away last week in the house fire on Hancock Drive.

The fire broke out on October 30, trapping two women inside. Firefighters rescued the women and brought them to the hospital, but they did not survive.

According to police, the victim’s son received a call from his neighbor who saw three masked men in a white Challenger break into the garage and steal the vehicle.

Police checked with the city lot and the vehicle was not in the city’s possession.

On Wednesday, MPD detained a suspect in the stolen vehicle. It’s unclear if that person will face any charges.

