Sheriff implements changes at 201 Poplar after inmate stabbed to death waiting for court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County inmates will now go through new security measures when going to court.

This change comes after 25-year-old Deion Byrd was stabbed to death while in a holding cell nearly two weeks ago.

In a one-on-one sit down Wednesday, Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner told Action News 5 that Byrd’s stabbing death has prompted new security changes inside 201 Poplar, including changes to how inmates are checked for weapons.

The announcement comes just days after the attorneys for Byrd’s family scorned Bonner for what they called his lack of action and transparency in the case.

“He does not care, he does not want to improve the quality of his work. He doesn’t want to make the jail safer. He doesn’t care. Because and I’ll say it again, he’s a coward,” said attorney Bryce Timmons, co-counsel for national civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Sheriff Bonner says internal failures led to Byrd’s death inside Shelby County’s Criminal Justice Center in October. Since then, he instituted changes.

“Things can get past a pat search, so we’re trying to take it to the next level and use metal detectors, hand wand scanners, just being more vigilant,” said Sheriff Bonner.

Deputy jailers now use security equipment like TSA scanners to check inmates when going to holding cells for criminal court. 201 has also installed I-bolts in holding cell benches, and protocol now calls for inmates to remain handcuffed in holding cells, unlike before.

“And we’re in the process now of shaking down many many pods to try to see what contraband may or may not be in the jail,” said Bonner.

Deion Byrd (Family)

While Sheriff Bonner said an active investigation is underway to figure out what internal failures led to Byrd’s death, he hopes the investigation is complete next week.

At this time, Sheriff Bonner said no deputy jailers are on leave for this incident, but the investigation will determine if and what disciplinary actions will be handed down.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.