Riverside Drive to reopen Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Riverside Drive is set to finally reopen to through traffic.

The road will open Monday, November 13 at 5 a.m.

Riverside Drive will be open to through traffic between Union Avenue and Georgia Avenue Mondays 5 a.m. to Fridays at 7 p.m.

Riverside Drive will be closed to through traffic between Union Avenue and Georgia Avenue on weekends, from 7 p.m. on Fridays through 5 a.m. on Mondays.

Designated free, two-hour on-street parking for Tom Lee Park visitors will be available on Riverside Drive on Mondays through Thursdays between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. and until 7 p.m. each Friday.

On-street parking will be prohibited between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Overnight parking on Riverside Drive is also prohibited.

Barriers will be used to facilitate parking enforcement.

Riverside has remained closed even after the reopening of Tom Lee Park. The street closed in February to accommodate construction at the park. The original plan, according to Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP), was to re-open Riverside by July 1.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.