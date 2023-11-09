Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Riverside Drive to reopen Monday

Riverside Drive is finally set to reopen.
Riverside Drive is finally set to reopen.(MRPP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Riverside Drive is set to finally reopen to through traffic.

The road will open Monday, November 13 at 5 a.m.

  • Riverside Drive will be open to through traffic between Union Avenue and Georgia Avenue Mondays 5 a.m. to Fridays at 7 p.m.
  • Riverside Drive will be closed to through traffic between Union Avenue and Georgia Avenue on weekends, from 7 p.m. on Fridays through 5 a.m. on Mondays.
  • Designated free, two-hour on-street parking for Tom Lee Park visitors will be available on Riverside Drive on Mondays through Thursdays between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m.  and until 7 p.m. each Friday.
  • On-street parking will be prohibited between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Overnight parking on Riverside Drive is also prohibited.

Barriers will be used to facilitate parking enforcement.

Riverside has remained closed even after the reopening of Tom Lee Park. The street closed in February to accommodate construction at the park. The original plan, according to Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP), was to re-open Riverside by July 1.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Akeem Cotton
MPD: Convicted felon crashes stolen car; police find stolen guns, gaming systems, clothes
5 suspects burglarize Oak Hall, steal cash register, police say
5 suspects burglarize Oak Hall after midnight, steal cash register, police say
Grass fire at TN Safari Park
Fire breaks out at TN Safari Park
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: Teacher paddled elementary school student while assistant principal watched

Latest News

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Tuohy family paid Michael Oher $138K over 16 years for ‘The Blind Side,’ documents show
Chick-fil-A eyes spot in Downtown Memphis
David Stewart (L) and Steven Stewart (R)
2 men charged for allegedly shooting 3 men at Dyersburg bar
Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss, Kiffin seek dismissal of lawsuit filed by Rebels football player