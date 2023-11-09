MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is on the scene of a fire in Orange Mound.

Firefighters responded to the call at Park Avenue and Keating Street around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Keating Street is blocked off at this time.

We are working to gather more information.

MFD investigates fire in Orange Mound (action news 5)

