MFD investigates fire in Orange Mound
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is on the scene of a fire in Orange Mound.
Firefighters responded to the call at Park Avenue and Keating Street around 4 a.m. Thursday.
Keating Street is blocked off at this time.
We are working to gather more information.
