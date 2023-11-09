Advertise with Us
LIVE: Wanda Halbert gives update on state of Shelby County Clerk’s Office

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is hosting a press conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the state of the clerk’s office.

The press conference is slated to begin at 2:30. You can watch here.

The presser comes after the clerk’s office closed its Poplar Plaza location a day earlier than previously announced.

The clerk’s office was expected to close on Thursday, November 9, after learning on October 11 that they must vacate the office in 30 days due to being behind on rent for several months.

There is currently no plan to relocate this office; however, current employees will be moved to other locations.

