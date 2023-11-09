Advertise with Us
Former Shelby County jailer sentenced over plan to smuggle narcotics into facility

Shelby County Corrections
Shelby County Corrections(WMC)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Wednesday, a federal judge sentenced a former deputy for possession of narcotics with the knowledge of it being distributed in the facility.

Kimberly Price, 31, was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison for her role in arranging delivery of cocaine and fentanyl to inmates at the Shelby County Correctional Center.

Price is also ordered to serve two years of supervised release with no parole upon completion of her prison term.

In September 2020, the FBI Tarnished Badge Task Force initiated an investigation due to allegations of Price smuggling drugs in the facility to inmates.

On October 16, 2020, Price agreed to deliver cocaine for $1,000 to an inmate who was unknowingly cooperating with investigators. On November 4, 2020, Price delivered fentanyl pills to the same inmate in exchange for $1,300.

Price later pled guilty on May 4, 2023 for two counts of intent to distribute cocaine and possession to distribute fentanyl.

