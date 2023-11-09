FIRST ALERT: Rain on the way and falling temperatures
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will give way to rain moving across the area from the southwest this afternoon. Temperatures will slowly fall into the 50s with a gusty northeast wind at 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Rain likely. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds northeast at 10-15 mph.
FRIDAY: Pockets of rain will likely impact the morning commute for many, but most areas will begin to dry out by the afternoon hours as the front slips farther south. Keep a jacket handy with highs in the 50s. Rain totals will range between 0.5-1″ before it’s all said and done. A few spots could see up to 2 inches. Some sun may pop out in the afternoon in northwest TN and northeast AR.
COOLER WEEKEND FORECAST: Clouds will linger off and on through the weekend. Highs will hang in the low to mid 60s both Saturday and Sunday. A stray shower can’t be ruled out.
NEXT WEEK: Expect highs to rise through the 60s to low 70s by late week. Clouds will linger off and on with a possible stray shower.
