First Alert Forecast: tumbling temps, rainy periods emerge Thursday

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:31 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
THURSDAY: While you may not need the umbrella to start the day, you may need to round out your day as a sluggish moving front slips into the Mid-South. Expect clouds to be quite prevalent, leading to better rain chances emerging through the latter part of the day. Morning temps will top out in the 60s to near 70, before starting to drift cooler as the rain begins to take hold into the afternoon hours. We’ll drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s by early Friday with more widespread rain chances overnight.

FRIDAY: Rainy periods will likely impact the morning commutes of many but will gradually begin to dry out by the afternoon hours as the front slips farther south. Keep a jacket nearby as chilly breezes will keep highs in the 50s amid mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Rainfall totals will range between 0.5-1″ before it’s all said and done. A few breaks in the clouds may emerge by the end of the day as we trend partly clear overnight with lows in the lower to middle 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Clouds and lingering shower chances look to stay in play with the boundary stalling just south of the Mid-South. Another lobe of low pressure could ride up the front, helping to kick off better rain chances late Saturday into Sunday before exiting. Highs will manage the lower to middle 60s during the weekend. The front settles into the Gulf – a ridge of high pressure develops to the north, sandwiching us between the two, keeping us a bit murky and mild with more clouds and an occasional rain chance returning for parts of next week. Expect highs to creep back into the seasonable 60s – to lower 70s by late week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Spencer's Forecast