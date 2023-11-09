Feed the Needy packs food for communities in Memphis ahead of Thanksgiving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local non-profit will help pack food boxes for the Memphis community and surrounding areas.

The food packing event will be held at 2970 Jackson Ave on Thursday at 11 a.m.

ADM Memphis team members, in partnership with Feed the Needy Memphis, will be volunteering to help pack food ahead of Thanksgiving holiday.

Feed the Needy fosters enriched communities, inspiring them to rise to their full potential while nourishing the hearts and minds of people.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.