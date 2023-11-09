Advertise with Us
Feed the Needy packs food for communities in Memphis ahead of Thanksgiving

Feed the Needy volunteers
Feed the Needy volunteers(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local non-profit will help pack food boxes for the Memphis community and surrounding areas.

The food packing event will be held at 2970 Jackson Ave on Thursday at 11 a.m.

ADM Memphis team members, in partnership with Feed the Needy Memphis, will be volunteering to help pack food ahead of Thanksgiving holiday.

Feed the Needy fosters enriched communities, inspiring them to rise to their full potential while nourishing the hearts and minds of people.

