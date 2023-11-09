Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Excavator flips over, hits and kills construction worker

A construction worker was killed Thursday in Florida when an excavator flipped over.
A construction worker was killed Thursday in Florida when an excavator flipped over.(Delray Beach Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A construction worker was killed Thursday morning when an excavator flipped over.

According to the Delray Beach Police Department, crews in Florida were clearing debris from a demolished home.

Authorities said the excavator tipped over and hit the construction worker.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Akeem Cotton
MPD: Convicted felon crashes stolen car; police find stolen guns, gaming systems, clothes
5 suspects burglarize Oak Hall, steal cash register, police say
5 suspects burglarize Oak Hall after midnight, steal cash register, police say
Grass fire at TN Safari Park
Fire breaks out at TN Safari Park
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: Teacher paddled elementary school student while assistant principal watched

Latest News

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin speaks with reporters outside the newly renovated...
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia says he won’t seek reelection in 2024
A Senate committee put U.S. aviation under a spotlight Thursday amid rising close call safety...
Senate examines air travel incidents by US carriers
Will Ferrell in his role as Buddy from the movie "Elf" in 2003.
‘Elf’ is coming back to theaters for 20th anniversary celebration
Alanis Morissette arrives at the opening night red carpet for "Jagged Little Pill" on...
Alanis Morissette announces summer tour with Joan Jett