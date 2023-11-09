City of Lakeland demolishes longtime business to start construction for new YMCA

LAKELAND, Tenn. (WMC) - A big day for Lakeland as a longtime business is set to be demolished on Thursday.

Econo Lodge Motel in the Lakeland Gateway area off I-40 and Canada Road will turn into a new YMCA.

City leaders and people who live here say the building has been an eye soar for this city for some time.

According to Lakeland Currents, the Lakeland Board of Commissioners bought the Econo Lodge Motel in July of this year, as well as the property across the street from it.

The purpose of the $2.6 million acquisition is to build a new Lakeland Recreation Center, operated by the YMCA of Memphis and the Midsouth

The draft process for what this Y location will look like and be used for is underway.

Construction for this new center is estimated to cost $20 million.

This ‘Lakeland Gateway’ area on the north side of I-40 and Canada Road has also been known as a truck stop for 18-wheelers.

With the demolition, this area will likely no longer be available for those drivers as construction for the city’s new YMCA begins.

