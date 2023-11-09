Chick-fil-A eyes spot in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Downtown Memphis may be home to the Bluff City’s newest Chick-fil-A location.

According to the Memphis Business Journal, the popular fast-food chain has filed for a zoning variance to build a restaurant in Uptown.

The location would sit on a vacant 1.37-acre lot across the street from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, bounded by Thomas Street, A.W. Willis Avenue, Uptown Street, and Mill Avenue.

The application was filed Thursday with the Memphis-Shelby County Board of Adjustment.

A variance is being requested because the property’s only access point is on Uptown Street.

Without approval to add access to a different street, pedestrians would have to cross the two lanes of drive-thru traffic to go between the parking lot and the building, “which could cause safety issues on site,” the application stated.

It is unknown when the application will be considered, but the next Board of Adjustment meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, November 15.

