Bottom Line: What to buy in November

By Consumer Reports
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - With Veterans Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday all here this month, November is prime time for deals and holiday shopping!

Consumer Reports explains why you may not even have to wait for those big shopping events this month as retailers have made sales more available all month long.

From TVs to headphones to kitchen gadgets, November is the perfect month to snag incredible deals on holiday gifts for the ones you love.

Here are the top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

Whether it’s for a student, music lover, frequent traveler, or gamer, give the gift of noise-canceling wireless headphones. The Sony Wireless Earbuds are currently $298 at Abt Electronics, Amazon, and Crutchfield.

Look for that price to drop at the beginning of the month.

Next, a tablet for someone who likes to stream video and play games. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is as low as $547.99 at Walmart.

CR says the top-rated model is a great option for those who want an Android tablet with high performance.

Over to the kitchen now, where an air fryer will delight those who love to cook. The Dash Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer is now $59.99 at Amazon. The air fryer comes in at the top of all air fryers in CR’s ratings.

If you know someone who goes gaga for high-end kitchen gadgets, a portable ice maker just might do the trick. The GE Opal 2.0 Portable Ice Maker is now $579 at Amazon.

And is there anything you should wait for until Black Friday?

The one thing you should wait until Black Friday to buy is a new TV. Year after year CR sees TVs are always at their best possible price during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend.

So if you’re thinking about buying a new set, wait until then.

However, the 65-inch OLED 4K TV from Samsung is currently $1,597.99 at Abt Electronics, Crutchfield, and Walmart, but could go down in price even more during Black Friday sales.

If you’re looking for something else this month, Consumer Reports says there should also be sales on laptops and computers, vacuum cleaners, cookware, coffee makers, smartwatches, and smart speakers all month long.

Now go take advantage of those holiday deals!

“Consumer Reports TV News” is published by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization that does not accept advertising and does not have any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site.

