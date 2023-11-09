Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Bam Adebayo scores 30 points, Jaime Jaquez Jr. hits late 3-pointer as Heat beat Grizzlies 108-102

Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., left, handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies center...
Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., left, handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies center Bismack Biyombo in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 30 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat held off the Memphis Grizzlies 108-102 on Wednesday night for their first road victory of the season.

Adebayo had 16 points in the fourth as Miami weathered a pair of Memphis rallies. The Grizzlies cut it to 105-102 on Santi Aldama’s 3-pointer with 35.5 seconds left, but Miami rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. countered with a 3 with 18.4 left to seal it.

Kyle Lowery had 17 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for Miami, and Jimmy Butler added 15 points.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 28 points. Desmond Bane had 15 points and Luke Kennard 13 as the Grizzlies remained winless at home.

Although Memphis occasionally chipped away at the Miami advantage, particularly in the third quarter, the Heat would craft a run each time. But Memphis pulled to 77-76 heading into the fourth.

That was part of a 17-4 run spanning the third and fourth quarters where Memphis overtook the Heat. At that point, the teams settled into a pattern of exchanging leads. But Miami had its own rally to build a large advantage.

The Heat lost starting guard and leading scorer Tyler Herro when he rolled his right ankle on a first-quarter drive. He limped to the locker room and didn’t return.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
LIVE RESULTS: See all winners of Decision 2023
Scott McCreary, 30
Motorcyclist hit, killed after driver runs red light; suspect charged
Police chase ends in fiery crash on railroad tracks; carjacking suspect detained
Police chase ends in fiery crash on railroad tracks; carjacking suspect detained
Man seriously injured in shooting at Northeast Memphis townhomes

Latest News

Tennessee Titans
Titans name Will Levis as starting QB for reminder of 2023 NFL season
Memphis Tigers Basketball
Walton leads Memphis to 94-77 victory over Jackson State in home opener
Memphis Women’s Soccer revealed as sixth seed in NCAA Tournament
Memphis Men’s Soccer completes comeback in AAC Quarterfinal thriller versus South Florida