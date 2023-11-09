Actor Terrence Howard speaks on returning to Memphis, his new film , and more!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For one week only, Oscar-nominated actor Terrence Howard, is back in the Bluff City.

“It feels like coming back to the maternity ward where you came into the world at. It’s a beautiful feeling,” says Howard.

I got a chance to sit down with Howard at Spotlight Productions in Uptown.

He says he’s thrilled to premiere his new film in the 901, but the real reason for his visit is to get people back to the movies, and beyond.

“1.7 million to shoot it, in 19 days, no special effects but it’s all heart and you go along for the journey—saving the movie theater is part of it, but it’s saving our communities, saving our humanity, saving our integrity, and saving our future.”

Howard goes on to say: “Why is it that the theaters have sat empty throughout COVID-19, why no graduations there, why no debates there, no political debates…why are we not supporting the center of our community which is the theater? That’s what we’re doing with Malco Theaters.”

In his newest movie, Showdown at the Grand, Howard plays George Fuller, an autistic movie theater owner who must defend his family business from corporate developers.

But, many Memphians will forever remember him as the drug dealing pimp, DJay.

“Seems like I didn’t exist before that moment,” says Howard.

The acclaimed actor is 54. I know right? 54 where?

You know I had to ask his secret to aging backwards.

“I drink my wife’s bath water.”

And Howard had a friendly reminder for his fellow married men; crooning some advice from Motown legends, The Temptations.

“Happy wife, happy life.”

On another note, Howard extended a special invitation of sorts.

“If I have any children here, I’m sorry. I’d love to meet all of ya’ll. I mean Djay was Djay. Djay loved Memphis.”

Almost 20 years later, and the hustle is still a flow.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.