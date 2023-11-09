Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

2 Riverdale Elementary 3rd grade students recognized for saving a classmates’ life

Weston Sloan (L) and Beckham Clark (R) jumped into action to save their friend, who was choking...
Weston Sloan (L) and Beckham Clark (R) jumped into action to save their friend, who was choking on an apple slice.(Germantown Municipal School District)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In October, two third-grade students at Riverdale Elementary were recognized for saving their classmates’ life after he started choking during lunch time.

Beckham Clark and Weston Sloan were at lunch with their friend when he began to choke on an apple slice.

The choking friend reacted quickly and signaled for his friends that he was in danger. Beckham and Weston sprung over to action as Weston yelled for help at the table and Beckham began the Heimlich maneuver.

Beckham was able to dislodge the apple and their friend was able to breathe again.

Beckham was successful in saving his friend by dislodging what was stuck in his throat, and he said he learned the Heimlich maneuver, “from tv.”

Riverdale parents, students, and staff celebrated all three students in a ceremony on Friday, October 6 for their heroic actions.

The situation opened up a discussion of safety amongst fellow students about quick reactions and running to someone’s aid in regards to saving a life.

Both Beckham and Weston said although it was scary, they knew they had to help their friend, and they are glad he is okay.

Way to go Beckham and Weston!

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Akeem Cotton
MPD: Convicted felon crashes stolen car; police find stolen guns, gaming systems, clothes
5 suspects burglarize Oak Hall, steal cash register, police say
5 suspects burglarize Oak Hall after midnight, steal cash register, police say
Grass fire at TN Safari Park
Fire breaks out at TN Safari Park
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: Teacher paddled elementary school student while assistant principal watched

Latest News

Riverside Drive is finally set to reopen.
Riverside Drive to reopen Monday
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Tuohy family paid Michael Oher $138K over 16 years for ‘The Blind Side,’ documents show
Chick-fil-A eyes spot in Downtown Memphis
David Stewart (L) and Steven Stewart (R)
2 men charged for allegedly shooting 3 men at Dyersburg bar