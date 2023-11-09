2 Riverdale Elementary 3rd grade students recognized for saving a classmates’ life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In October, two third-grade students at Riverdale Elementary were recognized for saving their classmates’ life after he started choking during lunch time.

Beckham Clark and Weston Sloan were at lunch with their friend when he began to choke on an apple slice.

The choking friend reacted quickly and signaled for his friends that he was in danger. Beckham and Weston sprung over to action as Weston yelled for help at the table and Beckham began the Heimlich maneuver.

Beckham was able to dislodge the apple and their friend was able to breathe again.

Beckham was successful in saving his friend by dislodging what was stuck in his throat, and he said he learned the Heimlich maneuver, “from tv.”

Riverdale parents, students, and staff celebrated all three students in a ceremony on Friday, October 6 for their heroic actions.

The situation opened up a discussion of safety amongst fellow students about quick reactions and running to someone’s aid in regards to saving a life.

Both Beckham and Weston said although it was scary, they knew they had to help their friend, and they are glad he is okay.

Way to go Beckham and Weston!

