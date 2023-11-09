2 men charged for allegedly shooting 3 men at Dyersburg bar
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men were arrested and charged for their alleged involvement in Sunday’s shooting at a Dyersburg bar.
David Stewart, 30, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and Steven Stewart, 28, was charged as an accessory.
On Sunday, Dyersburg police responded to the shooting at 2:15 a.m. at Midway Bar on 2405 St. John Avenue.
All three victims were found shot in the parking lot.
They were airlifted to a Memphis hospital in critical condition.
No update on the victims’ condition.
