2 men charged for allegedly shooting 3 men at Dyersburg bar

David Stewart (L) and Steven Stewart (R)
David Stewart (L) and Steven Stewart (R)(Dyersburg Police Dept.)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men were arrested and charged for their alleged involvement in Sunday’s shooting at a Dyersburg bar.

David Stewart, 30, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and Steven Stewart, 28, was charged as an accessory.

On Sunday, Dyersburg police responded to the shooting at 2:15 a.m. at Midway Bar on 2405 St. John Avenue.

All three victims were found shot in the parking lot.

They were airlifted to a Memphis hospital in critical condition.

No update on the victims’ condition.

