2 dead after hit-and-run, shooting at Raleigh apartments

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Editor’s Note: Memphis police originally said a woman was shot at Ridgestone Drive. Police have since corrected to say the female victim was not shot but instead hit by a car, and a man who was shot was later located in the hospital.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was fatally struck by a hit-and-driver and a man was killed in a shooting at the same apartment complex Wednesday night in Raleigh.

Memphis police responded to the scene on Ridgestone Drive at 8:37 p.m., where a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver. Police say the driver has been located and is detained.

Police later learned that a man was also shot at the same scene. He was driven by a citizen to a nearby neighborhood and then to Methodist North, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the shooter took off in a vehicle with an unknown description, except that it had a gray rear bumper.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

