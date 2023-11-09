Boy injured after shooting in Whitehaven, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a boy injured.

Around 1:05 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting on Belle Haven Street in the Whitehaven area.

When police arrived, they discovered that a juvenile had been shot.

The juvenile was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Their condition has since been upgraded to non-critical.

There is no suspect information at this time.

