Boy injured after shooting in Whitehaven, police say
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a boy injured.
Around 1:05 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting on Belle Haven Street in the Whitehaven area.
When police arrived, they discovered that a juvenile had been shot.
The juvenile was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Their condition has since been upgraded to non-critical.
There is no suspect information at this time.
