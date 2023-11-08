Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Woman stops her weekly bridge game to celebrate 102nd birthday

Maxine Eastland of Tennessee recently stopped her weekly bridge game to celebrate her 102nd...
Maxine Eastland of Tennessee recently stopped her weekly bridge game to celebrate her 102nd birthday.(Brookdale Senior Living)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (Gray News) – A woman in Tennessee recently stopped her weekly bridge game to celebrate her 102nd birthday.

Maxine Eastland, the dedicated scorekeeper, said she loves playing cards but agreed to take a break to celebrate her special day with her daughter and friends.

When asked her secret to longevity, Eastland said, “I couldn’t tell you. I just enjoy life,” adding that she drinks a glass of white wine every day.

According to Brookdale Senior Living, Eastland’s late husband was in the Air Force during World War II, so they moved around a lot, including time spent stationed in Germany.

“Maxine is an inspiration to all of us,” the senior living facility said. “She is always happy and so positive to be around.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
LIVE RESULTS: See all winners of Decision 2023
Police chase ends in fiery crash on railroad tracks; carjacking suspect detained
Police chase ends in fiery crash on railroad tracks; carjacking suspect detained
Scott McCreary, 30
Motorcyclist hit, killed after driver runs red light; suspect charged
Man seriously injured in shooting at Northeast Memphis townhomes
Memphis Police Department released new details after a 15-year-old was shot while selling water...
New details released after 15-year-old shot while selling water in Whitehaven

Latest News

Lamborghini stolen from Cooper-Young business
Stolen Lamborghini recovered; suspect still on lam
Tennis Memphis announced the grand opening of the fully renovated Leftwich Tennis Center.
Tennis Memphis announces grand opening of renovated Leftwich Tennis Center
A sign covers the broken back window of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colo.,...
Colorado funeral home owner, wife arrested after nearly 200 bodies improperly stored
A petroleum processing plant is on fire in San Jacinto County, Texas, on Wednesday.
Officials issue shelter-in-place order after chemical plant explosion in Texas
The first trailer for the new “Mean Girls” movie musical was released Wednesday morning, giving...
New ‘Mean Girls’ movie releases first trailer