Windy and warm this afternoon with a cold front on the way tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunshine will mix with clouds this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s – nearing records again. Winds will gust up to 35-40 mph. Given the ongoing drought, dry vegetation and gusty winds, FIRE DANGER will be elevated across the Mid-South - open burning is discouraged, even if you aren’t under an active burn ban.

TONIGHT: Clouds will increase late tonight with a shower or two that could mix in by sunrise with lows in the 60s. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: While you may not need the umbrella to start the day, you may need to round out your day as a sluggish moving front slips into the Mid-South. Expect clouds with showers by afternoon. Temperatures will start in the 60s and gradually fall into the 50s by sunset.

THURSDAY NIGHT: We’ll drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s with widespread rain overnight.

FRIDAY: A FIRST ALERT to chilly and damp way to round out the week. Expect highs in the 50s by Friday as clouds and rain chances linger across the region. Rainfall amounts will range from about 0.5-1″.

COOLER WEEKEND: Clouds and maybe a stray shower is possible as the front slowly works its way eastward. Expect highs near 60 for Veterans Day and low to mid 60s by Sunday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

