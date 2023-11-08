‘Why is her office being run this way?’: County commissioner speaks on clerk’s office location closure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We first told you Monday that the Poplar Plaza location of the Shelby County Clerk’s Offices will close on November 9.

Why? Because of unpaid rent.

We are learning that the location owes almost $10,000 in unpaid rent.

A document from the property owner, provided by County Commissioner Mick Wright, shows the clerk’s office hasn’t paid its 1,973.50 monthly rent in nine months, including November.

The total owed is $9,867.50.

Action News 5 has texted, called, emailed, and stopped by Wanda Halbert’s office in Downtown Memphis to talk to her about this, but we haven’t heard from her.

“I’d really like to know when she made this decision not to continue at Poplar Plaza,” said Wright. “When she decided not to pay the rent, why she made that decision, what’s being done with those funds, because those are budgeted funds. Why is her office being run this way?”

Wright has been a strong critic of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert.

“There just continues to be issues with this office and we’ve just got to continue to do whatever we can to resolve these issues,” said Wright.

Wright said he is clueless as to why this is so, because there is a budget to pay rent, and if she is not paying rent... where is that money going?

“There are so many things that this office does that’s sort of an automatic service that’s really not automatic anymore, and it’s becoming more and more of a problem,” said Wright.

You may remember that Wanda Halbert is still being investigated because of the numerous complaints about long wait times at the clerk’s office.

Wright has been calling for her to step down for months.

“There is an investigation going on. It could result in her ouster, and I think what we’ve seen this week is grounds for that to happen,” said Wright.

That closing date is November 9.

Again, we reached out to Halbert several ways, but she hasn’t responded.

