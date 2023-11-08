TVA installs substation for BlueOval City
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STANTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Valley Authority installed a substation for BlueOval City.
The installation has 66 megawatts of electric capacity at the new Ford Motor Company electric vehicle manufacturing campus, BlueOval City.
According to TVA in a social post, once completed, Blueoval City will create close to 6,000 jobs making it one of the largest substations in Tennessee.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.