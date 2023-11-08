TVA installs substation for BlueOval City

STANTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Valley Authority installed a substation for BlueOval City.

The installation has 66 megawatts of electric capacity at the new Ford Motor Company electric vehicle manufacturing campus, BlueOval City.

According to TVA in a social post, once completed, Blueoval City will create close to 6,000 jobs making it one of the largest substations in Tennessee.

