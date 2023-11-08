Tennis Memphis announces grand opening of renovated Leftwich Tennis Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennis Memphis announced the grand opening of the fully renovated Leftwich Tennis Center.

The grand opening will take place on Thursday, November 11, starting at 10:00 a.m. with guests, including Mayor Jim Strickland and members from the Memphis Parks division, who will be present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The 200,000-square-foot tennis center has 12 new indoor and 24 outdoor courts.

It also stands as the only tennis center of its size opening this year, setting a new standard for the region, the nation, and the future of tennis in Memphis.

“The Leftwich Tennis Center represents a monumental investment in our city’s sporting future. It's a tribute to the power of collaboration and the dedication of our generous donors. We extend a warm invitation to all Memphians to come and share in the excitement of tennis with us.”

The grand opening will also offer festivities scheduled to take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Memphians of all ages and tennis skill levels can participate in an array of tennis programming, ranging from introductory classes for beginners to advanced coaching sessions for experienced players.

Entertainment will be provided for younger children, and a food truck, snacks, and a DJ.

This event is open and free to the public.

Click here for more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.