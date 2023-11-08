Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Tennis Memphis announces grand opening of renovated Leftwich Tennis Center

Tennis Memphis announced the grand opening of the fully renovated Leftwich Tennis Center.
Tennis Memphis announced the grand opening of the fully renovated Leftwich Tennis Center.(Tennis Memphis)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennis Memphis announced the grand opening of the fully renovated Leftwich Tennis Center.

The grand opening will take place on Thursday, November 11, starting at 10:00 a.m. with guests, including Mayor Jim Strickland and members from the Memphis Parks division, who will be present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The 200,000-square-foot tennis center has 12 new indoor and 24 outdoor courts.

It also stands as the only tennis center of its size opening this year, setting a new standard for the region, the nation, and the future of tennis in Memphis.

The grand opening will also offer festivities scheduled to take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Memphians of all ages and tennis skill levels can participate in an array of tennis programming, ranging from introductory classes for beginners to advanced coaching sessions for experienced players.

Entertainment will be provided for younger children, and a food truck, snacks, and a DJ.

This event is open and free to the public.

Click here for more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
LIVE RESULTS: See all winners of Decision 2023
Police chase ends in fiery crash on railroad tracks; carjacking suspect detained
Police chase ends in fiery crash on railroad tracks; carjacking suspect detained
Scott McCreary, 30
Motorcyclist hit, killed after driver runs red light; suspect charged
Man seriously injured in shooting at Northeast Memphis townhomes
Memphis Police Department released new details after a 15-year-old was shot while selling water...
New details released after 15-year-old shot while selling water in Whitehaven

Latest News

The Shelby County Clerk’s Office closed its Poplar Plaza location on Wednesday, November 8.
Shelby County Clerk’s Office at Poplar Plaza closes day early
Best Life: Dateability, dating while disabled
Best Life: Dateability, dating while disabled
Akeem Cotton
MPD: Convicted felon crashes stolen car; police find stolen guns, gaming systems, clothes
Materials on fire at facility
House fire causes recycling plant fire
A 43-year-old man was injured in a gas station shooting on Wednesday morning.
43-year-old man injured in gas station shooting