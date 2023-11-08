Tate Reeves claims victory after hard-fought contest against Brandon Presley

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves has claimed a victory in the gubernatorial race, fending off challenger Brandon Presley in a race that drew millions of dollars in campaign spending, endorsements from former presidents, and gave Democrats hope of an upset in deep red Mississippi.

The Associated Press has yet to call the race, but the governor gave a victory speech Tuesday night following a concession speech from Presley.

The race was viewed as “surprisingly competitive,” with an October poll from the Democratic Governors Association showing Presley only one point behind Reeves.

In a final push for Reeves, Former President Donald Trump released a one-minute video at the beginning of November urging Mississippians to re-elect the Republican governor while painting Presley as Joe Biden’s candidate.

This will be Reeves’ second term as governor after previously serving two terms as lieutenant governor under Phil Bryant. Reeves first won the governorship in 2019 when he faced off against former Mississippi attorney general Jim Hood.

He would win that race with 52% of the vote compared to Hood’s 47%.

If Reeves had suffered a defeat this year, it would have made him the first governor since Ronnie Musgrave in 2004 to serve only one term as Mississippi’s governor. Musgrave was also the last Democrat to serve as governor of the state.

Brandon Presley, the second-cousin of Elvis Presley, put up a strong fight in his bid for governor, raising over $11 million and giving Mississippi Democrats strong hope for a rare win.

Presley is the former mayor of Nettleton, Mississippi and has served four terms as a state utility regulator.

