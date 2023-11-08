Stolen Lamborghini recovered; suspect still on lam

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for the person who stole a luxury car outside a Cooper-Young business Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the corner of Cooper Street and Young Avenue just before 6 p.m. in regards to a stolen red 2016 Lamborghini Huracan.

Police say the victim left their vehicle in the parking lot. Shortly after, a white vehicle was seen parking beside the Lamborghini and minutes later both vehicles were seen driving away northbound on South Cooper Avenue.

The vehicle was later found in a residential neighborhood on Railton Road.

Police say no arrests have been made.

According to Kelley Blue Book, the vehicle is worth over $180,000.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

