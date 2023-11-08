Shelby County Clerk’s Office at Poplar Plaza closes day early

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Clerk’s Office closed its Poplar Plaza location on Wednesday.

The clerk’s office was expected to close on Thursday, November 9, after learning on October 11 that they must vacate the office in 30 days due to being behind on rent for several months.

There is currently no plan to relocate this office, however, current employees will be moved to other locations.

The Poplar Plaza office is complexly empty. I talked to several people here trying to get tags who were all confused and frustrated by the closure, which was scheduled for tomorrow. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/1a7fAH5QCu — Sydney Gray (@Sydney_GTV) November 8, 2023

