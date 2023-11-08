Advertise with Us
Shelby County Clerk’s Office at Poplar Plaza closes day early

By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Clerk’s Office closed its Poplar Plaza location on Wednesday.

The clerk’s office was expected to close on Thursday, November 9, after learning on October 11 that they must vacate the office in 30 days due to being behind on rent for several months.

There is currently no plan to relocate this office, however, current employees will be moved to other locations.

