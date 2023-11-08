Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MPD: Convicted felon crashes stolen car; police find stolen guns, gaming systems, clothes

Akeem Cotton
Akeem Cotton(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A convicted felon stole a car that police found guns, game systems and clothes inside, according to Memphis Police Department.

Akeem Cotton, 33, is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, theft of property and possession of burglary tools.

On Tuesday, officers responded to an accident at the intersection of East Shelby Drive and Elvis Presley Boulevard at 3:55 a.m.

Officers were told that a silver two-door 2017 Infiniti Q60 was driving at a high rate of speed on Elvis Presley Boulevard from East Shelby Drive before losing control and hitting a tree.

Cotton was identified as the driver of the 2017 Infiniti.

The vehicle was discovered stolen out of Bartlett, according to police.

Officers also found a black handgun on the driver’s side floor that was loaded with a full magazine with 17 bullets.

According to MPD’s database, Cotton is a convicted felon with six counts of criminal attempt first-degree murder from April 29, 2010, attempted aggravated robbery and convicted felon in possession of a handgun from November 28, 2022.

Officers searched the vehicle and found multiple stolen items including a Playstation 4, Xbox One, and multiple clothes in the trunk that had anti-theft devices and price tags on them, according to the affidavit.

There were also price tags on Cotton’s clothing.

According to the affidavit, an unlocked cell phone was found in the front driver seat that had an address to a house on Haleville Road in the GPS.

Cotton is expected to appear in court on November 8.

