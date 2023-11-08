Memphis Redbirds to host ‘Deck the Diamond Holiday Spectacular’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Redbirds will host “Deck The Diamond Holiday Spectacular” for the holiday season.

Deck on the Diamond Holiday Spectacular will feature a 3,600-foot ice skating rink, over 190 light structures and guests will have a chance to meet Santa.

The event will open on Friday, Nov. 24, and run on weekends and select weekdays through Sunday, Dec. 31.

Tickets are available for purchase based on entry time.

Entry times are reserved every hour beginning at 4:30 p.m. and running through the end of the event on each day.

Guests can stay for as long as they’d like until the event closes each night.

Click here to purchase your tickets.

