Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Memphis firefighters rescue dog from accidental apartment fire

Fire at Creekside Apartments, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023
Fire at Creekside Apartments, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023(Memphis Fire Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis firefighters were called to an apartment fire in Whitehaven where they rescued a dog trapped inside Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the blaze at Creekside Apartments at 12:16 p.m.

Caption

No residents were inside when firefighters arrived to find a unit with heavy smoke billowing outside. Firefighters say the blaze was caused by food that was left burning on a stove.

The fire was brought under control in just 16 minutes, and amazingly, no one was injured, including a tenant’s dog that was trapped inside.

Firefighters say four units in total were damaged by fire and smoke.

Red Cross is assisting the displaced families.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
LIVE RESULTS: See all winners of Decision 2023
Police chase ends in fiery crash on railroad tracks; carjacking suspect detained
Police chase ends in fiery crash on railroad tracks; carjacking suspect detained
Scott McCreary, 30
Motorcyclist hit, killed after driver runs red light; suspect charged
Man seriously injured in shooting at Northeast Memphis townhomes
Memphis Police Department released new details after a 15-year-old was shot while selling water...
New details released after 15-year-old shot while selling water in Whitehaven

Latest News

Fire at Creekside Apartments, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023
Memphis firefighters rescue dog in accidental apartment fire
5 suspects burglarize Oak Hall, steal cash register, police say
5 suspects burglarize Oak Hall after midnight, steal cash register, police say
Man uses fake identity to avoid police arrest, MPD says
Man uses fake identity to avoid warrant for arrest, police say
Grass fire at TN Safari Park
Fire breaks out at TN Safari Park