Memphis firefighters rescue dog from accidental apartment fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis firefighters were called to an apartment fire in Whitehaven where they rescued a dog trapped inside Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the blaze at Creekside Apartments at 12:16 p.m.

No residents were inside when firefighters arrived to find a unit with heavy smoke billowing outside. Firefighters say the blaze was caused by food that was left burning on a stove.

The fire was brought under control in just 16 minutes, and amazingly, no one was injured, including a tenant’s dog that was trapped inside.

Firefighters say four units in total were damaged by fire and smoke.

Red Cross is assisting the displaced families.

