Materials on fire outside warehouse in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Materials outside a warehouse were on fire this morning.

The fire occurred outside Park Place Logistics on Polk Avenue off E.H. Crump Boulevard around 3 a.m.

It is unclear what caused the fire or the damage that took place.

Also, it is unclear if people were working at that time

