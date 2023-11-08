Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Materials on fire outside warehouse in South Memphis

By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Materials outside a warehouse were on fire this morning.

The fire occurred outside Park Place Logistics on Polk Avenue off E.H. Crump Boulevard around 3 a.m.

It is unclear what caused the fire or the damage that took place.

Also, it is unclear if people were working at that time

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase ends in fiery crash on railroad tracks; carjacking suspect detained
Police chase ends in fiery crash on railroad tracks; carjacking suspect detained
Voters line up to receive their ballot at this north Jackson, Miss., precinct Tuesday, Nov. 7,...
DECISION 2023: Live Election Results
Scott McCreary, 30
Motorcyclist hit, killed after driver runs red light; suspect charged
Man seriously injured in shooting at Northeast Memphis townhomes
Memphis Police Department released new details after a 15-year-old was shot while selling water...
New details released after 15-year-old shot while selling water in Whitehaven

Latest News

City Gear burglarized on Elvis Presley Blvd.
City Gear nearly burglarized on Elvis Presley Blvd.
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: balmy breezes Wednesday; rainy periods, cooler air return late week
11/8 First Alert Forecast: balmy breezes Wednesday; rainier, cooler days ahead
COGIC returns to Memphis for 115th Holy Convocation
5 Star Story: 25,000 ‘saints’ begin 8 days of worship, workshops in the Bluff City