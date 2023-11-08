Man uses fake identity to avoid warrant for arrest, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say used a fake identity to avoid an active warrant for his arrest.

On October 31, officers observed a vehicle with stolen tags in the area of Germantown Parkway.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it sped away when the officers approached.

Police were able to trace the vehicle to a residence on Cable Avenue.

When they arrived at the residence, they detained 4 individuals for questioning.

Upon further investigation, Kendrick Stallworth, 25, was identified as the driver.

While detained, Stallworth gave police a social security number that belonged to another person.

He also provided a driver’s license that did not belong to him.

Stallworth true identity was revealed through his fingerprints.

It was later discovered that Stallworth had an active warrant for his arrest.

Stallworth was taken into police custody and is now facing charges for criminal impersonation, and evading arrest.

