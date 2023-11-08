Man seriously injured in shooting at Northeast Memphis townhomes
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Editor’s Note — Memphis police originally reported two separate shooting locations with two different victims. Police now say there was one victim at one location.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is fighting for his life after he was shot at Gramercy Park Townhomes off Gillespie Road on Tuesday.
Memphis police responded to the scene at 5:03 p.m.
The victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Police say the shooter took off in a black SUV.
Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.