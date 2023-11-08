Man seriously injured in shooting at Northeast Memphis townhomes

Editor’s Note — Memphis police originally reported two separate shooting locations with two different victims. Police now say there was one victim at one location.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is fighting for his life after he was shot at Gramercy Park Townhomes off Gillespie Road on Tuesday.

Memphis police responded to the scene at 5:03 p.m.

The victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the shooter took off in a black SUV.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

