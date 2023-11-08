Man kills victim on Orange Avenue, still at large, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man they say killed a person in the Orange Avenue area and is still at large.
On November 7, officers responded to a shooting on Orange Avenue near Victor Street.
When police arrived, they discovered a male victim who appeared to be suffering from several gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
MPD obtained a video of a man seen walking away from the direction of the shooting and holding what appeared to be a long weapon.
No arrests have been made in connection to this shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.
