Man kills victim on Orange Avenue, still at large, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man they say killed a person in the Orange Avenue area and is still at large.

On November 7, officers responded to a shooting on Orange Avenue near Victor Street.

When police arrived, they discovered a male victim who appeared to be suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

MPD obtained a video of a man seen walking away from the direction of the shooting and holding what appeared to be a long weapon.

No arrests have been made in connection to this shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.