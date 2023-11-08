Advertise with Us
Man kills victim on Orange Avenue, still at large, police say

MPD investigates homicide near Orange Avenue
MPD investigates homicide near Orange Avenue(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man they say killed a person in the Orange Avenue area and is still at large.

On November 7, officers responded to a shooting on Orange Avenue near Victor Street.

When police arrived, they discovered a male victim who appeared to be suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

MPD obtained a video of a man seen walking away from the direction of the shooting and holding what appeared to be a long weapon.

No arrests have been made in connection to this shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

