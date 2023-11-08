Judge dismisses parents’ claims of emotional damage in Bellevue Baptist sexual abuse lawsuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County judge has dismissed a motion to reconsider the emotional distress claims by the parents of a teenage girl who was sexually abused by a volunteer coordinator at Bellevue Baptist Church.

Circuit Court Judge Arnold B. Goldin delivered the opinion Tuesday, siding with a trial court’s decision.

You may remember the victim’s family filed a lawsuit in 2020 against the Cordova church, claiming church leaders did not remove a paid volunteer after they were warned of his suspicious behavior around minors.

According to court filings, then-44-year-old James Hook had perpetrated “extended horrific acts of sexual abuse” on a 15-year-old girl. It was reported that Hook would take the girl to private areas on the church’s property to sexually abuse her during her volunteer sessions on Sundays and Wednesdays.

After she stopped volunteering, Hook would reportedly go to her home, convince her to sneak out, and drive her to a park where he would continue to sexually assault her.

Hook would resign in March 2019.

Two months after his resignation, on May 5, 2019, he was caught with the victim in the back of his car at a park by Memphis police. He was promptly arrested and charged with sexual battery by an authority figure.

Hook pleaded guilty in January 2020 and is currently serving a five-year sentence.

According to the complaint, filed in the summer of that same year, Bellevue “knew or should have known that Hook was spending too much time with certain minors” and “failed to investigate and prevent Hook from creating opportunities for Hook to be alone with [the child].”

Bellevue denied all accusations.

An undisclosed monetary settlement was reached, but the family’s attorney filed a motion in an attempt to recover from “negligent infliction of emotional distress,” which was deemed “not legally cognizable” because the parents did not experience any injury-producing event.

The parents would later file a new motion to seek relief from the dismissal, and, alternatively, to amend their complaint, of which the trial court denied.

The parents then filed an appeal, which was dismissed in Circuit Court on Tuesday, November 7.

Recently, in an unrelated case, a former Bellevue youth pastor was sentenced to 60 years in prison for 13 sex-related crimes against children.

