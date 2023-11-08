Advertise with Us
House fire causes recycling plant fire

By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A house fire in South Memphis spread to a recycling plant.

According to Memphis police, a home on Polk Avenue went up in flames Tuesday morning around 3 a.m.

The debris from that fire caused materials outside a recycling plant to catch flames.

The recycling plant, Park Place Logistics, is located on Polk Avenue off E.H. Crump Boulevard.

It is unclear if anyone was working inside the plant at the time of the fire.

Police say a space heater caused the fire at the home.

One person inside the home was able to get out.

