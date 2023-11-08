House fire causes recycling plant fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A house fire in South Memphis spread to a recycling plant.

According to Memphis police, a home on Polk Avenue went up in flames Tuesday morning around 3 a.m.

The debris from that fire caused materials outside a recycling plant to catch flames.

The recycling plant, Park Place Logistics, is located on Polk Avenue off E.H. Crump Boulevard.

It is unclear if anyone was working inside the plant at the time of the fire.

Police say a space heater caused the fire at the home.

One person inside the home was able to get out.

