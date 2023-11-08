Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

First Alert Forecast: balmy breezes Wednesday; rainy periods, cooler air return late week

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:33 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine will fade a bit behind a few clouds through mid-week, though, we’ll stay well above average with highs in the lower 80s – nearing records again. Winds will be quite noticeable through the day – expecting southerly breezes to gust between 25-35 mph, especially by the afternoon hours. Clouds turn more prevalent again tonight with a shower or two that could mix in after midnight with lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY: While you may not need the umbrella to start the day, you may need to round out your day as a sluggish moving front slips into the Mid-South. Expect clouds to be quite prevalent, leading to better rain chances emerging through the latter part of the day. Afternoon highs will top out in the 60s to near 70, before starting to drift cooler as the rain begins to take hold. We’ll drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s by early Friday with more widespread rain chances overnight.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A FIRST ALERT to chilly and damp way to round out the week. Expect highs in the 50s by Friday as clouds and rain chances linger across the region. Rainfall amounts will range from about 0.5-1″. Clouds and lingering showers could still be in play through parts of the weekend as the front slowly works its way eastward. Expect highs near 60 for Veterans Day, lower to middle 60s by Sunday and early next week amid a mix of clouds and sun.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase ends in fiery crash on railroad tracks; carjacking suspect detained
Police chase ends in fiery crash on railroad tracks; carjacking suspect detained
Voters line up to receive their ballot at this north Jackson, Miss., precinct Tuesday, Nov. 7,...
DECISION 2023: Live Election Results
Scott McCreary, 30
Motorcyclist hit, killed after driver runs red light; suspect charged
Man seriously injured in shooting at Northeast Memphis townhomes
Memphis Police Department released new details after a 15-year-old was shot while selling water...
New details released after 15-year-old shot while selling water in Whitehaven

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: near record warmth mid-week; cooler with rain late week
Spencer's Forecast
Spencer's Forecast
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: near record warmth mid-week; cooler, rainier late week