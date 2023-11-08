First Alert Forecast: balmy breezes Wednesday; rainy periods, cooler air return late week

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine will fade a bit behind a few clouds through mid-week, though, we’ll stay well above average with highs in the lower 80s – nearing records again. Winds will be quite noticeable through the day – expecting southerly breezes to gust between 25-35 mph, especially by the afternoon hours. Clouds turn more prevalent again tonight with a shower or two that could mix in after midnight with lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY: While you may not need the umbrella to start the day, you may need to round out your day as a sluggish moving front slips into the Mid-South. Expect clouds to be quite prevalent, leading to better rain chances emerging through the latter part of the day. Afternoon highs will top out in the 60s to near 70, before starting to drift cooler as the rain begins to take hold. We’ll drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s by early Friday with more widespread rain chances overnight.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A FIRST ALERT to chilly and damp way to round out the week. Expect highs in the 50s by Friday as clouds and rain chances linger across the region. Rainfall amounts will range from about 0.5-1″. Clouds and lingering showers could still be in play through parts of the weekend as the front slowly works its way eastward. Expect highs near 60 for Veterans Day, lower to middle 60s by Sunday and early next week amid a mix of clouds and sun.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.