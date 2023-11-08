Fire breaks out at TN Safari Park

ALAMO, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple fire agencies responded to the Tennessee Safari Park Wednesday after fire broke out on the property.

Crockett County Sheriff’s Department say agencies from Gibson, Haywood, and Dyer Counties along with the Tennessee Division of Forestry, the Tennessee Department of Transportation and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the scene just before noon Wednesday.

Deputies say the fire involved around 40 acres and a portion of Highway 412 was temporarily shutdown, but has since reopened.

The park says their staff, animals and customers are safe and no injuries were reported.

The fire was caused by a welding spark that got out of hand, according to park officials. Multiple states including Tennessee, are facing dry conditions and fire agencies are reminding residents of the current burn ban.

Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce says thanks to the fast action from Crockett County and surrounding agencies, this large fire was able to be brought under under in less than an hour.

