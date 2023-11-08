Advertise with Us
Emergency crews respond to fire at petroleum processing plant in Texas

A petroleum processing plant is on fire in San Jacinto County, Texas, on Wednesday.
A petroleum processing plant is on fire in San Jacinto County, Texas, on Wednesday.
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) - A petroleum plant is on fire in San Jacinto County, Texas, on Wednesday morning, the Precinct 2 Constable reported via social media.

Aerial imagery shows thick, black smoke and flames.

Emergency crews are responding to the scene, and a nearby road has been shut down.

Residents in a five-mile area around the plant have been told to shelter in place, and a nearby private school has been evacuated, the San Jacinto County Office of Emergency Management said via social media.

