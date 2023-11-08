Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Doctor explains similarities, differences between hospice & palliative care

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.

Dr. Jeffrey Nelson, Director of Palliative Care with Regional One Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the similarities and differences between hospice and palliative care.

Watch the full interview in the vide player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
LIVE RESULTS: See all winners of Decision 2023
Police chase ends in fiery crash on railroad tracks; carjacking suspect detained
Police chase ends in fiery crash on railroad tracks; carjacking suspect detained
Scott McCreary, 30
Motorcyclist hit, killed after driver runs red light; suspect charged
Man seriously injured in shooting at Northeast Memphis townhomes
Memphis Police Department released new details after a 15-year-old was shot while selling water...
New details released after 15-year-old shot while selling water in Whitehaven

Latest News

Doctor explains similarities, differences between hospice & palliative care
Commercial Appeal Food Reporter Jennifer Chandler releases best eats for $15
Lamborghini stolen from Cooper-Young business
Stolen Lamborghini recovered; suspect still on lam
Tennis Memphis announced the grand opening of the fully renovated Leftwich Tennis Center.
Tennis Memphis announces grand opening of renovated Leftwich Tennis Center
The Shelby County Clerk’s Office closed its Poplar Plaza location on Wednesday, November 8.
Shelby County Clerk’s Office at Poplar Plaza closes day early