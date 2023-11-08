Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Deer smashes through lingerie store and wrecks it

A lingerie store was left damaged and closed for a day after a deer crashed through the front door and caused chaos.
By Brendan Vrabel and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray) - A lingerie store in Michigan was left damaged after a deer crashed through the front door and caused chaos, WILX reports.

The owner of Curvaceous Lingerie said a deer charged into the store on Saturday from across the street and broke through the glass door. The deer slid around the store, breaking mirrors and wrecking mannequins.

The owner said the deer did bloody itself while panicking in the store, but nobody was hurt.

Confused deer breaks into Lansing lingerie shop
Confused deer breaks into Lansing lingerie shop(Curvaceous Lingerie)

People in the store opened the door, and the deer eventually ran outside.

The store was closed for the rest of the day.

Confused deer breaks into Lansing lingerie shop
Confused deer breaks into Lansing lingerie shop(Curvaceous Lingerie)

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase ends in fiery crash on railroad tracks; carjacking suspect detained
Police chase ends in fiery crash on railroad tracks; carjacking suspect detained
Voters line up to receive their ballot at this north Jackson, Miss., precinct Tuesday, Nov. 7,...
DECISION 2023: Live Election Results
Scott McCreary, 30
Motorcyclist hit, killed after driver runs red light; suspect charged
Man seriously injured in shooting at Northeast Memphis townhomes
Memphis Police Department released new details after a 15-year-old was shot while selling water...
New details released after 15-year-old shot while selling water in Whitehaven

Latest News

FILE - Signage for the 51st annual CMA Awards appears in lights at the Bridgestone Arena on...
CMA Awards will pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett during a show hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning
Police captured a small alligator on the shore of Lake Michigan in the Milwaukee area. (WDJT)
Alligator found on Lake Michigan shore
FILE - Feeding is one of the main reasons why wildlife gets violent toward humans. The Arizona...
Woman dies after being trampled by elk
A woman carries a white flag to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City to the...
Israel comes under pressure over plight of civilians in Gaza as thousands flee enclave’s north